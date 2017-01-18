Minister: New medics Bill will improve sector

Dodoma. Health minister Ummy Mwalimu informed the Parliamentary Committee on Social Services and Community Development that the proposed Medical, Dental and Allied Health Professionals Bill, would address legal challenges faced by professionals as well as revolutionise the health sector in the country.

The Bill, which was tabled for first reading in Parliament last November, is set to repel the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Cap 152), 1959, which according to Ms Mwalimu is outdated. The committee chaired by Kigoma North lawmaker Peter Serukamba is going to deliberate on the Bill before presenting to the Parliament for second reading. On Wednesday, the committee was expected to receive public opinions on the Bill.

Some of the key changes suggested in the Bill are: first, the Chief Medical Officer, who by virtue of his office serves as the chairman of Medical Council of Tanganyika, will be stripped off the latter. According to section 5(1)(a) of the Bill, the chairman shall be appointed by the minister from among medical, dental or allied health professionals.

“This is a very critical change. There was a conflict of interest concerns raised by health practitioners for one person to serve both as the Chief Medical Officer and chairman of the council,” said Ms Mwalimu.

Section 11 of the Bill also provides for the minister to appoint a senior medical, dental or allied health professional from the public service to be the Registrar of the Council. Currently, the Registrar, who is the chief executive officer and secretary to the council is a lawyer.