Minister: Tenders for big water project to be announced soon

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government will soon float tenders for implementation of a $500 million (about Sh1.1 trillion) water project, which is financed by the Indian government, it was said at the parliament yesterday.

Speaking during the question and answer session, the minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr Isaac Kamwele said the project – financed by the government of India - would help solve water scarcity in 17 urban settlements and villages.

The minister was responding to a supplementary question raised by Makambako legislator Deo Sanga who wanted to know when the water project would start after its funding was approved by the parliament several months ago.

Without giving a specific date, the minister for water and irrigation assured the MP that the project would start soon. “Tenders will be announced when the project’s financial agreement is signed,” he emphasised.