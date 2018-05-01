Minister calls for audit on Sh30.5bn discrepancy

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minerals minister Angellah Kairuki yesterday directed that a special audit be conducted following financial discrepancies highlighted by the Tanzania Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Teiti) in its latest report.

Ms Kairuki called for the special audit during the launch of the 8th Teiti report in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

According to the report, discrepancies involving a total of Sh30.5 billion in public funds were uncovered between the government and extractive companies, as well as Sh6.1 billion from some local government authorities (LGAs).

“I direct a special audit of the discrepancies uncovered in the report because it is important to know of every shilling that comes out of the country’s extractive industries,” she said.

The Teiti report states that revenues amounting to Sh465.1 billion that were collected from 55 mining and natural gas companies were paid to the government in 2015/16. But the government confirmed to have received only Sh434.6 billion of that, leaving unaccounted for the difference of Sh30.5 billion.

“As a result of this report – and the confusion it causes – I now order CAG to conduct a special audit to establish what happened to the (missing) Sh30.5 billion,” Ms Kairuki said. She also said that all the recommendations made by the Teiti committee will be worked upon by the government to make sure that the extractives industries benefit all Tanzanians.

Teiti’s objectives include improving transparency in the collection and expenditure of public revenues generated from the extractives sector, as well as to improve contribution of the extractive industries to the economy, and reduce corruption.

Reading the report on behalf of the Teiti Committee, Mr Symphorian Malingumu said the extractives companies claimed to have paid service levy to local government authorities totalling Sh7.3 billion in FY-2016/17. But, the authorities claim to have received only Sh1.2 billion, thereby exposing a discrepancy of Sh6.1 billion in the two different claims.

“We are asking the government to investigate these differences so that it can establish exactly who is correct regarding the matter,” said Mr Malingumu.

The Teiti Committee concluded that the discrepancies may be attributed to under-collections by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA); closure of local offices by extractive industries companies; low collections by the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), and unreported government dividends by the Treasury Registrar.

About 85 per cent of the total revenues were generated by mining companies, the while oil and gas sub-sectors accounted for 15 per cent.

Mining royalty accounted for 36 per cent of all the reported revenues. Corporate taxes accounted for 29 per cent, while gas sales accounted for 6.72 per cent.