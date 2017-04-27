Minister distances Police Force from political bias

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has said the police force is not biased in implementation of its duties as it observes fairness to all political parties.

This was said by Home Affairs deputy minister, Engineer Hamad Masauni when responding to a question posed by Gando Member of Parliament, Othuman Omary (CUF) on why the Police Force was harsh to opposition political parties during political meetings.

“The Police Force fulfils its duties in accordance with the law. Because public rallies were banned, then if any party acts against the order it will have to suffer the consequences,” noted Mr Masauni in his answer.

In another development, the Deputy Minister assured Mkulanga, Kibiti and Rufiji residents of security noting that the government was doing all it could to ensure security of people and their properties.

He was responding to a question from Abdallah Ulega (Mkuranga – CCM) who wanted to know how plans by the Police Force to ensure security in the areas.