Minister hits at local leaders

Dar es Salaam. The government will take legal action against leaders, who abuse their powers.

The warning was issued by Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) George Simbachawene during a press conference held at his office on Monday.

The minister issued the warning after some of the local government chairpersons threatened to lay down their tools after Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda had prohibited them from using government stamps.

At the end of last year, Mr Makonda directed that official stamps should only be used by village and ward executives.

According to Mr Makonda, local government chairpersons are the main source of land conflicts in the country due to misuse of government stamps. Over 500 local government leaders from Dar es Salaam threatened to go on strike, following Mr Makonda’s directive.

This prompted Mr Simbachawene to intervene and told them they could continue using the stamps until a solution was found saying that the government recognises the role played by the local government chairpersons.