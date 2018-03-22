Minister orders Tanesco to resolve power shortage in 2 weeks

By By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, has ordered the Tanesco Zonal manager to resolve the problem of power blackouts in Mbagala and Kigamboni by supervising electricity infrastructure in the affected areas.

Dr Kalemani said this today on March 22 when he was inspecting the Mbagala Electricity Substation.

"If there is an old or broken transformer, wires or any electricity pole which is not good, you must replace them soon," he said, giving them two weeks to complete the job.