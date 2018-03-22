Thursday, March 22, 2018

Minister orders Tanesco to resolve power shortage in 2 weeks

 

In Summary

Dr Kalemani said this today on March 22 when he was inspecting the Mbagala Electricity Substation.

Advertisement
By By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Energy, Dr Medard  Kalemani, has ordered the Tanesco Zonal manager to resolve the problem of power blackouts in Mbagala and Kigamboni by supervising electricity infrastructure in the affected areas.

Dr Kalemani said this today on March 22 when he was inspecting the Mbagala Electricity Substation.

"If there is an old or broken transformer, wires or any electricity pole which is not good, you must replace them soon," he said, giving them two weeks to complete the job.

The minister also stressed the importance of ensuring provision of enough electricity for plants and industries located in the affected areas.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

UN commends African leaders for creating free trade area

The United Nation Secretary General Mr . António Guterres has commended African leaders for

7  hours ago

44 African nations sign pact on free trade area

Forty-four African countries Wednesday signed an agreement establishing a free trade area seen as

  • News
    Standard 7 exam format change draws mixed feelings  
  • News
    Tanesco given ultimatum to end power woes at Mbagala, Kigamboni  
  • News
    Pigeon peas: How India contravened WTO rules  
  • News
    Beware of dengue fever, gov cautions the public  