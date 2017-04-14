Minister orders procurement authority to expose debtors

Morogoro. The deputy minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, has directed the Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA) to hand over to her the list of public entities which owe the agency. She geve the order yesterday, saying once she receives the list, she would make sure that the indebted pay the soonest. She gave the order when opening GPSA workers’ council here. Dr Kijaji issued the order after GPSA’s managing director Jacob Kibona told her that some public entities haven’t settled their outstanding debts amounting to billions of shillings. The national internal debt has also been swelling in recent year.