Minister reads Ney the riot act

By Nasra Abdallah @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Information, Sports and Culture Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe on Saturday warned rapper Ney wa Mitego against deceiving his fellow artistes about his registration at the National Arts Council of Tanzania (Basata).

He said although Ney had completed his registration at Basata, he had been telling his fellows that he had not done so.

Ney, whose real name is Emmanuel Elibariki, is among Bongo Flava musicians whose songs have been banned by Basata on the grounds that they were against the Tanzanian culture and the Tanzania Broadcasting (Content) Regulations, 2005.

Ney was recently reported to have been telling his fellow artists not to be registered with Basata, citing various inconveniences.

Dr Mwakyembe told journalists that some musicians had already completed their registration with Basata.

He urged those who had not complete registering to do so.