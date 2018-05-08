Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Minister recovering in hospital after gun attack

 

Lahore. Pakistan’s interior minister was recovering in hospital Monday after being shot in a suspected assassination attempt possibly linked to blasphemy, with the attack seen as an ominous sign for security ahead of nationwide elections. Ahsan Iqbal, 59, was shot in the right arm as he prepared to leave a public meeting in his constituency in Punjab province late Sunday. A man identified by police only as “Abid” and said to be in his early 20s was wrestled to the ground by officers and bystanders as he was preparing to fire a second shot. He has been taken into custody. Police are still investigating the attack, but local deputy commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said the shooter said he was inspired by a controversy last year in which a small amendment to the oath that election candidates must swear had to be hastily reversed. (AFP)

Tanzanian govt on a tight spot over hiked sugar prices

Industry minister Charles Mwijage failed to respond on hiked sugar prices

Do you know the worth of a fallen Tanzanian soldier?

The family of a Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) soldier who dies while in the United

