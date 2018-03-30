Ministry allays security fears

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation has clarified that there is no threat to national security in the country.

According to statement released by ministry’s Information Unit on Thursday, it said recently there have been rumours on social media platforms about demonstrations that may in turn threatened safety of foreigners and diplomats working in Tanzania.

The statement went further to explain that the ministry has learnt that the demonstrations are set to be held on April 26, and that foreigners are warned not to visit Zanzibar during Easter festival and on the Union day for security reasons.

“The ministry wishes to assure all foreigners and diplomats working in Tanzania that the country is safe and secure, there is no threat to security,” reads the statement in part.

“All the security organs are stable to ensure that peace is maintained throughout the country and that they are ready to tackle all form of violence,” said the ministry.

According to a statement, the ministry is urging all members of the diplomatic corp to ignore the circulating threats.