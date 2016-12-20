Ministry moves to curb fake lubricants in the market

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has directed Chief Government Chemist Samwel Manyele to continue undertaking laboratory investigations of lubricants circulated in market in order to identify the genuine and substandard ones.

According to the 2013-2016 report released yesterday by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children through the Government Chemist Laboratory Agency (GCLA), at least 50 per cent of petrol engine lubricants, 52.6 per cent of diesel engine lubricants, 77.7 percent of automobile transmission fluids and 50.6 per cent of gear oils surveyed in the market didn’t meet the required standards.

The Ministry is charged with overseeing the management and control of industrial and domestic chemicals.

The Ministry in collaboration with other dockets and government agencies, including Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Fair Competition Commission (FCC) and Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), are working together in controlling the quality of lubricants for the purpose of protecting consumers.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Dar es Salaam, the Deputy Minister, Dr Hamis Kigwangala noted that the government through GCLA prepares rules for guiding verification of standards for lubricants under the Global Harmonisation System (GHS) in an effort to identify fake products.