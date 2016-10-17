Ministry official dies in car crash

By Louis Kolumbia and Julieth Ngarabali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar/Bagamoyo. Assistant director of heath promotion in the Ministry of Health, Ms Hellen Semu (pictured), has died after her vehicle overturned yesterday in the Bagamoyo District.

The accident which took place at Msakamali Village left another officer, Ms Neema Rusimabayila with severe injuries. She was taken to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for treatment and further management.

Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred at 1.30pm when her driver, Mr Lucian Chayeka, lost control of the as he attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children Deputy Minister, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, confirmed the incident. He said his ministry has lost a senior officer in the accident.

“While Ms Semu has ben killed in an accident; another officer, Ms Neema Rusimabayila, has therein sustained serious injuries,” he told The Citizen in a telephone interview. “They duo was expected to attend an important meeting on health that was expected to start today,” he added from Dodoma.

Tte medical officer at Lugoba Health Centre, Dr Victor Bamba, said the victim was taken to the facility after the accident but was transferred to MNH later in the evening.

Lugoba Councillor, Ms Rehema Mwene, told The Citizen that soon after the accident police were informed and they arrived at the scene after a short time only to note that Ms Semu was no more.