Ministry owes K’njaro medical college Sh3.5bn

By Daniel Mjema @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Over 500 medical students pursuing Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College (KCMU-Co) under the sponsorship of the government may not graduate if the State fails to settle a Sh3.5 billion debt it owes the university.

According to reliable sources, the government has not paid fees and allowances for the students at the college for two years.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the students said the management of the university has officially informed them that they would not be given certificates during their graduation ceremony, which is expected to take place on November 26, should the government fail to clear the debt.

“We fear that we might not graduate if the government fails to settle the debt. We have already been informed by the management that we wouldn’t be given the certificates if the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children don’t settle the debt,” said one of the student who preferred anonymity.

“We have grappled with many challenges so far, it pains to learn that we might not be given our certificates,” he said.

“In the past two years, the government, through the ministry responsible for heath, has paid nothing and we don’t know why,” another student, who also declined to be named, said.

When reached for clarification on the matter later yesterday, the ministry’s deputy minister, Mr Hamis Kigwangala, declined comment.

“I would like you to advise them (students) to write a letter attached with their names and other important information and then submit it to me so that I can make a follow-up,” Dr Kigwangala said.

“After making a follow-up, then I can be in a good position to give the the government’s stand on the matter,” the deputy minister said.