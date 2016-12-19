Ministry to probe two substandard water reservoirs

By Rajabu Athumani @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Handeni. Major water projects initiated by the government at the cost of billions of shillings in Handeni District, Tanga Region, have failed to deliver due to shortage of rain and defective infrastructure.

The Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr Isack Kamwelwe, learnt about this during his visit last week to water dams at Mkata and Manga, which were constructed at a total cost of Sh2 billion. The reservoirs failed to keep water despite recent rains.

The dam at Manga, which was built at a cost of Sh600 million, was still empty last week amid reports that there were some shortfalls during its construction. Mr Kamwelwe promised to send a team of experts to verify the infrastructural defects and make appropriate corrections.

He said, water engineers from the ministry headquarters in Dar es Salaam would also investigate construction defects in all major water supply projects in the semi-arid district which gets most of its piped water from the highlands in neighbouring Korogwe District.

During his visit, the Deputy Minister and his team found out that there were cracks in some of the water facilities while in other areas the water dams were below the tanks which are supposed to store water, making it difficult to pump the precious liquid to the elevated storage facilities.

He vowed to take action if some officials were responsible for the reported defects. He disclosed that the government had allocated some Sh2bn for massive rehabilitation of water supply structures for Handeni Town.

Handeni District Commissioner Godwin Gondwe, who was in Mr Kamwelwe’s entourage, alleged that some people were sabotaging water supply projects in the district.