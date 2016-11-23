Ministry updates pensioners’ records

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Verification of present and past workers in the Ministry of Finance and Planning is underway, a senior official has said.

The five-day exercise aims at updating statistics. Assistant Internal Auditor General at the ministry Stanslaus Mpembe told the press on Monday the move was geared towards ensuring all well-deserving civil servants recieve their due benefits.

He disclosed that each beneficiary is expected to produce contract letters, certificates of service, retirement identification cards, bank cards and other relevant payment statements. He appealed to the retired civil servants of the ministry to turnout in large numbers to have their documents verified and updated.

“This is the nation-wide exercise which begun in October in the coastal regions, then the the central zone. From here we are headed to the northern zone,” he said.

Mr Mpembe said verification was flexible and retirees who may have missed chances in their own home regions are free to go for verification in any other zone.

Beneficiaries have applauded the verification, which they say would play a pivotal role at fast-tracking the pensions. “Payments have not been consistent and this verification will certainly bring about improvements,” said Peter Makasi, a retired civil servant.