Missing scribe’s mother speaks out

By Antony Kayanda @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. Mother of Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL) journalist Azory Gwanda (pictured), who disappeared mysteriously on November 21, have pleaded with the authorities to intensify the search for their missing son.

Ms Eva Mpulumba, who says she is about 80 years old, told this paper, while at her house in Msimba Village, Kigoma, that they hoped their son would be found alive.

The mother of six told this paper last week that they relied on the government’s search for her son.

The emotional mother, who spoke, while tears continued seeping down her cheeks, said she received the news about the disappearance of her son later.

“My family members were reluctant to inform me because they knew the incident was too big for me to take it,” she said.

She noted that she later learnt of her son’s disappearance and that her son left, while driven in a car accompanied by people, whose identities were not known.

She pleaded with the authorities to help search look for her son because there had been increasing reported cases of people disappearing without trace.

She explained that her family members had been trying several times to call Mr Gwanda, but in vain.

Mr Gwanda’s wife, Ms Anna Pinoni, reported on the missing of her husband to the local police station in Kibiti on November 23.

Ms Pinoni earlier informed MCL management that four men in a white Toyota Land Cruiser arrived at her farm, where she was working accompanied by her husband.

“My husband asked me through the window of the car, where I had kept the keys to our house, explaining that he would be away on an emergency trip and would be back shortly and it was the last time to see him,” she said.

Ms Halima Juma and Ms Rose Magwe, who are journalists, noted that Mr Gwanda’s disappearance was worrying, especially to journalists.

Mr Gwanda’s sister Sophia Gwanda said they urged the authorities to intensify the search for him.

“We come from a low class family and our efforts can’t help much. We have witnessed families left in pain following the loss of their family members, who disappear without trace,” she said.

She noted that the cause of Mr Gwanda’s disappearance was still unknown to the family.