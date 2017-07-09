Mkapa lands in Chato for an official visit

By Citizen Reporter

Chato. Former President Benjamin Mkapa has arrived in Chato for a two-day official visit that begins today. While in Chato, Mr Mkapa will hand over 50 houses that were constructed by Mkapa Foundation.

The houses, located in Simiyu, Kagera and Geita Regions were built for government health workers. Among the 50 houses, five are located in Chato and they can cater for ten families.

Furthermore, Japanese Ambassador Masaharu Yoshida will accompany Mr Mkapa in handing over a Sunflower Double Refinery in Chato that the Japanese government has financed.