Mkapa mourns Mama Mwakyembe

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former President of Tanzania Mr Benjamin Mkapa today has joined hundreds of people in paying their last respect to Mrs Lina Mwakyembe, wife of Information Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kunduchi Beach.

Apart from Mr Mkapa, the special mass has been attended by other government and former government officials including the Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Government Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi, and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, among others.