Thursday, May 10, 2018

Mkwawa Hall’s constructor arraigned following JPM’s order

 

In Summary

Mr Mshana heads the company that was contracted to construct one of the halls of the Mkwawa University College of Education (Muce).

By Berdina Majinge bmajinge@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. The executive director of MNM Engineering Services Limited, Mr Godwin Mshana has been arraigned, a few days after President John Magufuli’s order.

The director, who appeared before Iringa Resident Magistrate David Ngunyale, faces three charges.

Reading the charges before the magistrate, state prosecutor Blandina Manyamba said Mr Mshana used forged documents to obtain Sh3 billion from the government.

He was not allowed to enter a plea since the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case.

Mr Mshana was arrested and arraigned following an order by President John Magufuli.

According to Ms Manyamba, the accused committed the offence in a period between 2010 and 2012.

Mr Ngunyale postponed the case until May 22 when it will come up for second mention.

 

 

