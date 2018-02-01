By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kibamba Member of Parliament, Mr John Mnyika (Chadema) said on Thursday that the CCM candidate in the Kinondoni by-election, Mr Maulid Mtulia is not someone to be trusted, recounting how the opposition struggled to secure his (Mtulia’s) election in 2015.

Mr Mtulia was elected on the ticket of the Ibrahim Lipumba faction of the Civic United Front (CUF) in 2015 but he later decamped to the ruling CCM, prompting a by-election in his Kinondoni constituency.

His new party went on to endorse him to be its candidate in the February 17 by-election.

Addressing Chadema supporters in Kinondoni yesterday, Mr Mnyika recalled how he was personally forced to hire a motorbike taxi, commonly known as bodaboda so he could take part in campaigning for Mtulia in 2015.

He said he also took initiative to ensure that Mr Mtulia’s victory was announced in 2015 after the opposition sensed that dirty tricks would prevail in the result announcement.

"As soon as I was declared winner in Kibamba, I spoke to several people from my constituency and we came to Kinondoni so we could add new vigor to the push to have Mtulia’s victory announced. By the time we arrived at Bifra grounds in Kinondoni, the authorities were prepared to declare the then CCM candidate, Mr Idd Azzan as the winner. Unfortunately, Mtulia forgot all those issues and betrayed us,” he said.