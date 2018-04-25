By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTZ tmsowoya@mwananchi.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. A least 917 people were killed last year in Tanzania in incidents related to angry mobs taking the law into their own hands.

Reading the 2017 Tanzania Human Rights Report, one of researchers, Mr Fundikira Wazambi, said on Wednesday, April 25, that at least 479 killing incidents, after angry mobs taking the law into their own hands, were reported to police during the period.

He said Dar es Salaam Region was leading with the occurrence of such incidents followed by Mbeya, Mara, Geita, Tanga and Kigoma regions.

"Lack of confidence in justice and security organs including police and judiciary due to graft is one of the reasons why people keep taking the law into their own hands," he says, adding that almost 19 people are killed every day due to superstitious beliefs.