Molested boy boycotts studies: mother

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The first witness in a case facing a teacher of Adili Secondary School in Arusha Region, Mr Joel Mbaga, 27, who is accused of molesting his Form One student, on Wednesday told the Arusha District Court that the student had refused to go back to school because of the incident.

The witness, Ms Agness Augostino, who is the mother of the student, 13, told the court that her son (name withheld) refused to go to back to school because he had been molested by his teacher.

Being led by state lawyer Naomi Mollel before the court’s Resident Magistrate-in-Charge Patricia Kisinda, the witness further told the court that after she had pinned the student with questions, the latter finally named the teacher as Joel Mbaga.

The hearing of the case will continue tomorrow, whereby the prosecution is expected to produce five witnesses including the doctor, who medically examined the victim, students and police.