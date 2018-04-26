More calls for government probe into missing trillion

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Rombo legislator Joseph Selasini (Chadema) wants government to look into the Sh1.5 trillion that is flagged as unaccounted for in the 2016/17 report by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

This latest gap, he said, echoes what was flagged during the 2015/16 report in which the CAG raised questions over Sh1.088 trillion that was also not justified.

Mr Selasini was taking part in parliamentary debate over the latest financial proposal by the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications for 2018/19.

“We shouldn’t look at this in pieces – the public must be told the truth,” said the oft-vocal opposition stalwart.

“I would like to advice President John Magufuli to instruct accounting officers to submit receipts for the missing money,” said Mr Selasini. “If they fail, the head of state should have them sacked.”

The issue was raised first by Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe (ACT-Wazalendo) when the report was delivered to Parliament.

Last week, however, President Magufuli said the money was never stolen as had been reported in the media.