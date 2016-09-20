More get JPM posts

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Professor Jacob Mtabaji the new Tanzania Commission for Universities board chairman.

Prof Mtabaji fills the position which was vacated by Professor Awadhi Mawenya whose appointment was revoked by the president. His appointment was with effect from September 15.

According to a statement from the director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, the president has also made several other appointments.

They include that of Professor Mathew Luhanga, who has been appointed new chairman of Mzumbe University council board. His appointment was with effect from August 15.

He fills a position vacated by Professor Daniel Mkude, whose term has expired.

The president also appointed Dr Maurice Mbago chairman of Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) board, Dr Mbago, whose appointment was with effect from August 29, replaces Dr Naomi Katunzi whose term has expired.

President Magufuli also appointed Ms Gaudensia Kabaka the new University of Dar es Salaam (Udom) council chairperson.

She fills a position vacated by Dr Augustine Mahiga, who was appointed Minister for foreign affairs and international relations.

He also appointed Ms Mariam Mwaffisi the new Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) council chairperson.