More graphite reserves discovered in Mahenge

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has discovered more graphite at Mahenge, Morogoro region, turning the country into one of the resource hubs in Africa.

Mahenge Liandu graphite project implementers, Armadale Capital’s recently announced an upgraded reserve to 51.1-million tonnes, at 9.3 per cent total graphitic carbon, following an infill drilling campaign.

The resource is now 25 per cent higher than the previously reported 40.9-million tonnes at 9.41 per cent total graphitic carbon, reported Mining Weekly.

Of the current resource, 38.7-million tonnes is classified as indicated, comprising over 75 per cent of the resource, and 12.4-million tonnes is inferred.

“We are committed to maintaining this pace of development and testament to this is that we are pleased to confirm that mine planning has now commenced. The results of this, together with the expanded and upgraded resource, will feed into the ongoing scoping study, which is targeted for completion by the end of the first quarter and will give further clarity on the commercial potential of Mahenge Liandu,” Armadale Chief Executive Offier Nick Johansen said last week.

He added that the project has already been proven to be one of the highest-grade graphite deposits in Tanzania, and with significant amounts of this mineralisation located near surface.

“The company will be able to commence mining through staged development, which will help fast-track it to production, while lowering the capital development and operating costs early in the mine life,” he said.

Armadale says in a statement that it is planning to start a diamond drilling programme after the wet season in April to provide samples for more extensive metallurgical test work.