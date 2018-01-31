More health facilities for drug addicts in the offing

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The government is expected to establish new health facilities in Mwanza and Dodoma regions this year in an effort to boost the provision of treatment for people addicted to drugs.

This was revealed in parliament when MP for Kiembe Samaki, Mr Ibrahim Raza sought to know how the government is intervening to help youth who are addicted to drugs.

In response, the deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Youth, Labour and employment, Anthony Mavunde said more than 5, 830 drug addicts were being targeted for treatment in the ongoing interventions.

Mr Mavunde revealed that a special facility would be established in Itega, Dodoma region, to provide occupational therapy for youth who are afflicted by drugs across the country.

Following a study that was carried out in 2014, he said, the government has found the need to establish health facilities for treating drug addicts in Coast Region, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Tanga.

He added that efforts were ongoing to strengthen programs aimed at curbing the abuse of drugs through supply reduction, demand reduction and harm reduction.