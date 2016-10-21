More public bodies to be connected to internet

By By Alfred Zacharia @ThCitienTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has connected 72 public institutions with the government communication network (GovNet) system that will enable them use internet.

The institutions are now connected to the national fiber optic network.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the education and communication manager of E-Government Agency (EGA) Ms Suzan Mshakangoto said the system will easy the communication processes and reduce cost in the public institutions.

Ms Mshakangoto added that, video and tele-conferences will be conducted through the system.

According to her, the other 77 institutions in 20 regions under the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI) will be connected in the system by the end of this year.

She said at completion, all regions, districts, municipal and city offices will be connected to internet.

She said the President's Office and Good Governance with the EGA has been training employees on the deployment of the technology.