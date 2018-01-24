More than 60pc of ARV users stop using medication

By Gasper Andrew @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Singida.Over 600 residents of singida region out of the more than 1000 who are registered recipients of anti-retroviral (ARV) medication have reportedly stopped using such medication, sparking fear that there will be an increase in HIV infections.

This was revealed by Singida Regional Medical Officer, Dr Salum Manyatta, this week when opening a meeting of co-coordinators on HIV/Aids and Tuberculosis that took place at Katali Beach Hotel, which was organized by EGPAF- Heath Pack and sponsored by USAID.

The medical officer noted that people who were living with HIV without knowing it and those who stopped using medication were the biggest contributors to new infections.

“In 2016, HIV infections in Singida Region increased by 3.3 per cent , but last year the they climbed to 3.6 per cent. This is unacceptable as we have been working round the clock to ensure that infections are reduced or stopped altogether,” he said.