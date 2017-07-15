More than 95pc girls pass form six exams

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Results of the form six examination released by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) this morning shows that girls have performed better.

Out of 28,731 (38 percent) of girls who attempted the examinations, some 27,577, equivalent to 97.21 percent passed.

A total of 75, 116 sat for the examinations last May.

On boys, the results show that those who passed are 42,975 (95.34 percent) out of 46,385 who attempted the papers.

Report released by Necta show further that some 58,556 (93.72 percent) scored between division one and three. Out of them there are 22, 909 girls and 35,647 boys.

“Pass analysis in grades shows that number of students who scored division one and two increased by 0.59 percent from 93.13 percdent in 2016 to 93.72 percent this year,” reads part of the Necta statement.

The results also show that pass among girls has increased compared to boys. While in general girls performance has been ranked at 94.07 performance, that of boys stands at 93.49 percent.