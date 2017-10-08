Moshi-based technology firm may close

By Charles Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Spare making Kilimanjaro Institute of Technology Development (KITD) may close shop due to worn out machineries and obsolete technology.

Most of its spears are supplied to the national power utility, Tanesco for use in its network of power supply.

The production and technical manager with the Moshi-based plant John Njau said here last week that most of the machineries were worn, leading to low production.

The plant was constructed in the 1980s through the support of Japan and has since been handed over to the Moshi Municipal Council.

The situation has been compounded by most of the machineries and equipment becoming outdated.

He appealed to the government to intervene and revive the plant which was built to supply spare parts to Tanesco and other industries.

"The technology we are using is obsolete given that we are now in digital era", he said, adding that the plant was also making household utensils such as cups.

He warned that closure of the factory would be a disservice to the country now clamouring for industrial development. The plant has also been used for training of students from various technical colleges.

Speaking during her recent visit to the site, the Kilimanjaro regional commissioner Anna Mgwira said the government was concerned over the state of the plant and urged the responsible authorities to seek better ways to rescue it.