Moshi man burns wife, son to death inside grass-thatched house

She died together with her child in their grass-thatched house at Kiterini village, Kahe East ward, Moshi district in Kilimanjaro region in a murder that villagers associate with relationship brawls. Villagers found the woman holding her child but both were completely burned by fire.

Those who spoke to The Citizen exuded dismay at what had happened, with some saying they has earlier seen the woman carrying her child at a traditional brew pub.



“They have killed an innocent kid who does not know anything. They would have solved the problem without any causality,” said Mr Said Mdee, a resident of the village.



Another villager, Ms Niendiwe Mshana said the deceased had a conflict with her partner, whom she did not mention.



The acting Regional Police Commander for Kilimanjaro, Mr Koka Moita confirmed the incident but could not divulge more details about how the deaths occurred.