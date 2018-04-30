Moshi to receive rabies vaccine worth Sh100m

By Herieth Makwetta @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has received 33,700 doses of rabies vaccines, which are worth Sh103 million from development partners.

The vaccine, however, will be directed to Moshi District, which is facing an increased number of infected dogs that spread to human beings.

The vaccines were handed over to the government on Monday, April 30, thanks to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

While the Usaid funded the purchase of the vaccine, FAO has provided expertise and the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries as the implementer.

Speaking during the event, deputy minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdalah Ulega confirmed that that vaccines will be sent to Moshi because of a high demand.

“The vaccine will be sent to Moshi. My ministry in collaboration with the ministry of Health have established that the district has a bigger number of animals and people suffering from the disease,” he said.

"Development partners have donated the vaccines in order to serve the lives of our people.”

He called upon herders to properly keep their livestock and provide vaccination to cattle, cats, dogs, chicken and other domestic animals.

According to him, the ministry has launched a vaccination strategy and that it was preparing a special document that will describe what the herders must do.