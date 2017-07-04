Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Mother in custody over the death of her son

In Summary

---> A child in Mara region dies in undefined circumstances reported by neighbors, due to punishment from his own mother.

----> Mara regional police commander Mr Mohamed Jaffari revealed the death of the child was caused by his own mother, as she caned him so much the circumstance led to the death of the child as he cried nonstop until he died.

-----> The body of the deceased child is being preserved at Mara regional government hospital for medical examinations.

Advertisement
By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Police in Musoma are holding a woman with connection to the killing of her son.

Mara regional police commander Mr Mohamed Jaffari said the 22 year old women who is a resident of Rwamlimi street (name withheld), allegedly committed the crime on June 28.

He went on by saying that after one day the child died in undefined circumstances the situation that forced the neighbors to become suspicious, that the death of the child was caused by the punishment from his own mother.

Commander Jafari added that the neighbors then reported the incident to police, linking the mother with the death of her son. Thus led to her arrest  her and holding her for some days while the police exams the source of the death.

"The body of the deceased child is being preserved at Mara regional government hospital for medical examinations, so that we can prove without a doubt what the cause of the death of that child was," he explained.

Speaking to The Citizen on the condition of anonymity some neighbors said that the death of the child was caused by his own mother, as she caned him so much the circumstance led to the death of the child as he cried nonstop until he died.

They said that it was not true that the child died after one day, but he died a few hours after the punishment. Therefore alleging that the mothers source of the punishment, was that the child without being canned he would not eat the food that his mother prepared for dinner.

He said that since the child died at undefined circumstances they decided to report the incident at the police post so that thorough examination can be conducted, there after measures to be taken upon the mother to find the source of the death of her son.

advertisement

In The Headlines

SADC forum to be graced by VP in Dar es Salaam

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace a forum for Southern African Development

Farmers urged to use improved seeds

Agricultural productivity could rise significantly if the farmers stick to use of improved seeds

  • News
    Government orders district councils to allocate teachers to rural schools  
  • News
    Government to set sober house standards in the country  
  • News
    Quality health care still a challenge  
  • News
    Woman held for setting fire to her 2 children, grandson  