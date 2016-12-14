Mother of five babies settles bill, discharged

By Happiness Tesha @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Moshi. Ms Bahati Tabu, the 37-year-old Kenyan woman who delivered five babies after fleeing the doctors’ strike in her country, was yesterday discharged from Faraja Health Centre in Tanzania’s Himo District after settling her medical bill.

The physician in-charge at Faraja, Dr Samuel Minja, said the relatives of Ms Tabu settled the bill on Monday. “Some people came here yesterday (Monday) at about 3pm. I think they must have been her relatives... they aptly paid the bill and took the bodies of the four babies with them,” Dr Minja said.

Of the five babies Ms tabu delivered, only one, a girl, survived and according to Dr Minja she and her mother were in good health at the time of their discharge.

Ms Tabu was admitted to Faraja on Sunday and gave birth to five babies—four boys and a girl—on Monday. The girl survived, with the boys dying a few minutes after they were born.

Ms Tabu was already a mother of 10 children, two of whom were twins, before her latest five.

A strike by over 5,000 doctors and nurses in government hospitals, started on December 6. It is reported to have caused the deaths of 40 patients.