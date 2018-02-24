Movies in competition at Berlin film festival

The Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, will award its Golden and Silver Bear top prizes Saturday at a gala ceremony in the German capital.

Nineteen pictures are vying for awards at the 68th edition from a jury led by German director Tom Tykwer ("Run Lola Run", Netflix series "Babylon Berlin").

Last year's winner, Hungary's "On Body and Soul", a tender love story set in a slaughterhouse, is now nominated for an Oscar as best foreign-language film.

Here is the complete list of contenders:

"3 Days in Quiberon", Emily Atef, Germany/Austria/France

"Ang Panahon ng Halimaw" (Season of the Devil), Lav Diaz, Philippines

"Damsel", David and Nathan Zellner and starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska, US

"Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot", Gus Van Sant and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and Jonah Hill, US

"Dovlatov", Alexey German Jr., Russia/Poland/Serbia

"Eva", Benoit Jacquot and starring Isabelle Huppert, France/Belgium

"Figlia Mia" (Daughter of Mine), Laura Bispuri, Italy/Germany/Switzerland

"Las Herederas" (The Heiresses), Marcelo Martinessi,Paraguay/Germany/Uruguay/Norway/ Brazil/France (debut film)

"In den Gaengen" (In the Aisles), Thomas Stuber, Germany

"Isle of Dogs", animated feature by Wes Anderson and voiced by stars including Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Greta Gerwig and Liev Schreiber, Britain/Germany (opening film)

"Khook" (The Pig), Mani Haghighi, Iran

"Mein Bruder heisst Robert und ist ein Idiot" (My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot), Philip Groening, Germany/France/Switzerland

"Museum", Alonso Ruizpalacios and starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Mexico

"La Priere" (The Prayer), Cedric Kahn, France

"Toppen av ingenting" (The Real Estate), Mans Mansson and Axel Petersen, Sweden/Britain

"Touch Me Not", Adina Pintilie, Romania/Germany/Czech Republic/Bulgaria/France (debut film)

"Transit", Christian Petzold, Germany/France

"Twarz" (Mug), Malgorzata Szumowska, Poland