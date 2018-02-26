Mpango graces launch of economists society in TZ

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Economic Society of Tanzania (EST) has been reminded that economists have a huge role to play in order to keep country’s economy stable.

The minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango made this remark on Friday when launching the society.

He said EST will bring together members and affiliates of the economics profession in academic research institutes, the public and private sectors, and provide a platform for discussions on issues that may help the country’s economy.

“If macro economics are not treated appropriately, they could bring adverse effects, therefore the economists should ensure that inflation rates remain at single digit, shilling and economy remain stable,” he said

He said, EST should come up with strategies to control all economists in the country so that nobody comes with misleading data or influences formation of poor policies.

He further said, the government will never achieve its goal of lifting economic and social development of the people if majority of the economists are fake.

He stressed that the aim of bringing together the economists into one society is because it is relevant during this digital era to build the economy.

For his part, EST steering committee chairman, Mr Goffrey Mwambe said the Society has been established to promote professionalism.

“The Society aims at promoting discussions of research into economic matters especially those affecting the country’s economy,” he said.