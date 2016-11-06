Mramba, Yona now complete remaining part of jail term

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former two senior ministers Basil Mramba and Daniel Yona, who were in February released from prison and ordered to do community service for the remaining period of their jail term, finished their sentence on Thursday.

They were assigned to do community work at the Sinza Palestine Hospital.

Hospital’s nursing unit head Lucas Felix told The Citizen on Sunday yesterday that according to the ruling, the two, who served in ministries of Finance as well as Energy and Mineral respectively, were supposed to report at the hospital for community work from Mondays to Thursdays. “Normally on Friday they were supposed to go to court,” he said noting that the two former senior public servants reported for work for the last time on Thursday.

“When they reported for work they used to do cleanness like sweeping and cutting grasses, but on Thursday they completed their sentence according to instructions from the court,” he said.

Asked to give assessment of the performance of the two former ministers, Mr Felix noted that they performed their duty judiciously.

“They used to report for work at around 8am and worked until 10am,” he said noting that they never missed a day without a valid reason.

The two served as ministers under President Benjamin Mkapa administration and were charged in November 2008 along with Mr Gray Mgonja, the former permanent secretary in the Finance ministry, with eleven counts of abuse of office and occasioning loss to the government.

In July last year Mramba, 75, and Yona, 76, were found guilty of abuse office and occasioning a Sh11.75 billion loss in government taxes. They were subsequently sentenced to a three-year jail term.

Reached for comment, the chairman of the National Parole Board, Mr Augustine Mrema, congratulated Yona and Mramba for finishing their sentence without problems.