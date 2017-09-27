Msonde: Public service college graduates jobless

By By Gasper Andrew @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Most graduates of the Tanzania Public Service College are yet to be employed, the Chairman of the Academic Board, Dr Charles Enock Msonde, has disclosed.

Speaking over the weekend at a TPSC graduation here Dr Msonde did not mention reasons for lack of employment of the graduates.

“Our graduates are competent and well qualified in all branches of government but they have not yet been employed,” he noted. TPSC graduates are normally employed in the public sector. TPSC was established in 2000 under the Executive Agencies Act 30 of 1997 following increased in demands in a “training facility for public service that resulted from the expanding government operations and the changing needs of Public Services and implementation of the Public Service Reforms,” according to information in the TPSC website.

Dr Msonde was speaking at the occasion of Singida campus’s graduation ceremony, where 6,332 students graduated. “As members of the academic board, we request the government to keep supporting and empowering this college so that it continues producing the graduates, who can help Tanzania make a stride as far as development is concerned,” he said. For his part, the chief executive of the TPSC, Dr Henry Mambo, said his college has been a sanctuary for young men and women to acquire various academic skills.

There has been a large number of participants being trained in short training courses starting from the 2002/03 academic year, Dr Mambo noted. He added that during the 2002/03 academic year, there were 185 graduates while 724 graduated in 2005/06 and 6,332 in 2016/17, making a total of 7,241 students.

The minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, in a speech read by the Singida RC Dr Rehema Nchimbi, said TPSC, should strive to bring its services closer to the people.