Msuya’s murder case ruling adjourned to October 10

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court will make its ruling on objections raised by the defence the murder case of Aneth Msuya next month.

Facing the charges are Ms Miriam Mrita, 41, the widow of the late Erasto Msuya and another man, Mr Revocatus Evarist Muyella, 40, who are accused of murdering Ms Aneth Msuya, Ms Mrita’s sister in-law on May 25 in Kigamboni.

The court was to deliver the ruling on Tuesday on two arguments raised by the defence lawyer, Mr Peter Kibatala but failed to do so as the presiding magistrate, Ms Margret Bankika was absent.

Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba adjourned the case to October 10, this year.

Mr Kibatala arguments included one that challenged the authenticity of the charge sheet which he claims the particulars of the offence do not show malicious forethought.

He also alleges that both his clients were tortured while in police custody to force a confession out of them.

However, Prosecution, led by State Attorney Ms Diana Lukondo, objected the arguments for lack of legal merit.