Members of Aminika Gold Mine Cooperative Society Ltd in Ikungi District have been urged to maintain solidarity if they are to make their entity strong and more efficient. The call was made on Saturday by the Ikungi District Commissioner, Mr Miraji Mtaturu when opening a meeting of the board of directors of the cooperative society.

“It is a cooperative society of hope. It is undisputable that Aminika carries the hopes and great economic expectations of the Ikungi residents. But it is upsetting that the society is losing focus. My piece of advice is that we should maintain our solidarity to make this institution grow,” Mr Mtaturu said. (Gasper Andrew)