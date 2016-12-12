Mtwara Port buoyed up by arrival of Dangote trucks

By Mary Sanyiwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Regional authorities are upbeat over the prospects of increased business and revenue after 1,115 trucks imported by Nigerian business mogul Aliko Dangote docked at the Mtwara Port at the weekend.

“This is a good beginning as we open up economic opportunities for the region,” said Acting Regional Commissioner Khatibu Kazungu who witnessed the docking of the ships carrying the trucks.

The trucks are destined for the Dangote Cement factory. They add to the Nigerian businessman’s current fleet of trucks transporting cement from Mtwara to various parts of the country.

Mtwara Port general manager Stella Katondo said later this month another vessel carrying 500 vehicles for the same cement plant is expected at the facility.

The acting RC, who doubles as the Mtwara District Commissioner, said the docking of the ship had proven to the world that the Port has the capacity to handle large volumes of cargo.

According to him, the Port could now be used by the neighbouring countries of Malawi, Mozambique, DRC Congo and Zambia.

He appealed to stakeholders to take advantage of the Port and not to rely solely on the Dar es Salaam Port.

Diamond Shipping agency manager John Lemomo said one of the vessels that carried the trucks, Morning Composer, is 200-metre long ship with capacity to carry 60,000 metric tonnes of cargo and ferry 6,500 vehicles.

“We would like to express our warm thanks to both the Dar es Salaam Port and Dangote company as we witness this huge ship docking at Mtwara Port showing the way for other big ships to sail to Mtwara,” Mr Lemomo added.