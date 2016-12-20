Mufuruki among Magufuli’s latest key appointees

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday made appointments of board chairmen, district commissioners and local government directors.

In the meantime, the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration, Local Government, Civil Service and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, has appointed 27 District Administrative Secretaries. Appointments made by the Head of State were announced at State House yesterday by Chief Secretary, Mr John Kijazi.

The appointments show, Infotech Chief Executive Officer Ali Mufuruki has been appointed new National Environment Trust Fund Board chairman.

A statement signed by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, shows that Mr Christopher Chiza is the new chairman of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority Board, replacing Ms Sabetha Mwambenja whose term has expired.

“Mr Peter Maduki has been appointed board chairman of the Education and Vocational Training Authority replacing Prof Idrissa Mshoro whose term has expired” reads a statement in part availed to The Citizen.

Also, President Magufuli has picked Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Dr Yamungu Kayandabila to replace Mr Peter Ilomo whose term as board chairman of the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority has expired. University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) lecturer Prof Godwin Mjema in now board chairman of the Umoja Trust of Tanzania Microfinance company, replacing Fadhili Mbaga whose term has officially end.

While Captain Ernest Bupamba of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, becomes board chairman of the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI), UDSM senior lecturer Dr Aloyce Hepelwa is now board chairman of UTT-PID, a government institution dealing with Projects and Infrastructure Development.

“Other UDSM dons, Dr John Jingu and Dr Rashid Tamatama have been appointed chairmen of the National Economic Empowerment Council and Director General of the Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute respectively,” reads part of the statement.

President Magufuli has also picked Kazi Services Limited Managing Director Zuhura Muro the new Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) member.

In the meantime, Mr Masare Kikori replaces Mr Humphrey Polepole as Ubungo District Commissioner. Mr Polepole now serves as CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary.

Likewise, Mr Avod Mmanda becomes the DC for Mtwara, replacing Dr Khatib Kazungu who was recently named Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

Also, Mr Ramadhan Mwangulumbi become Shinyanga Municipality Council Director, replacing Mr Lewis Kalinjuna who retires. Mr Rojas Romuli is now District Executive Director for Mpanda, substituting Mr Ngalinda Ahmada who died few months ago.