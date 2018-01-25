Thursday, January 25, 2018

Muhongo gives Sh26 million to education projects

By Beldina Nyakeke @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Musoma Rural Member of Parliament Sospeter Muhongo has used a total of Sh26 million from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to finance construction and improvement projects in the education sector in his constituency.
The cash, among other things, was presented to the district executive director for Musoma Rural Council, Ms Flora Yongolo, and that it would be spent on completing the construction of 15 classrooms at schools in the council.
Presenting the money on Wednesday in a ceremony that took place at Murangi Village, Prof Muhongo asked the leadership of the council together with the committee of the CDF to supervise well the expenditure of the cash to ensure accountability.

