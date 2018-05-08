Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Multiparty system has big challenges, says minister

Dodoma. Increase in number of registered political parties has brought many challenges including increased cost of holding elections in the country, the parliament has been told.

The deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s of-fice, Policy, Parliament, Labour and Disabilities, Mr Anthony Mavunde made the remark yesterday.

According to him, the multiparty system has come with several challenges, which includes an increase in violence triggered by some politicians. He was responding to a question by Kiwani MP Abdallah Haji Ali, who sought to advantages and disadvantages of the multiparty system.

