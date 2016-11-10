Mungai to buried at his home village in Mufindi Saturday

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Cabinet minister and long serving Mufindi MP Joseph Mungai, who died suddenly on Tuesday evening, will be buried on Saturday afternoon at his home village in Mufindi District, Iringa.

According to his third child, William, the last respects will be held today at the Karimjee Hall ground from 11am and his body will be taken to Mufindi later in the evening for similar activities on Friday.

His son said his father complained about a stomach ache a few hours before he died. “Doctors are yet to tell us what happened as they continue with medical procedures, but as family we believe he died naturally after he complained about the stomach ache. We rushed him to hospital, unfortunately he did before we made it,” said William. Speaking about his father, William said it was shocking since his father was a sport lover and used to exercise occasionally. “He was an active man,” he said.

A sombre mood engulfed the residence of Mungai in Oysterbay as friends and relatives consoled family members, including some government officials, who spent much of their time with them. Among the government and public figures, who were present include the minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, and a veteran politician and former Member of Parliament Christant Mzindakaya, who both said Mungai was a leader, who stood on what he believed and a change maker.