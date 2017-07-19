The CCM secretary in Singida Municipality, Chief Sylvester Yaredi, gave the directive earlier in the week, when he was on an official visit to inspect the implementation of the party’s election manifesto. He said they want a bucket of water to cost just Sh20 after the solar power installation. They currently use diesel to operate it. Chief Yaredi gave the directive after some residents complained of the high price for a bucket of water, which many of them failed to afford and turned to using unclean and unsafe water.