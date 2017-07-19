Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Municipal authority directed to install solar power at village’s water well

 

In Summary

  • The residents, according to CCM, have been fetching water at Sh50 per a 20-litre bucket.
By Gasper Andrew

Singida. CCM has directed the Singida Municipal leadership to ensure that a water well at Mtamaa Village uses solar power, which will help reduce the cost of running it.

The CCM secretary in Singida Municipality, Chief Sylvester Yaredi, gave the directive earlier in the week, when he was on an official visit to inspect the implementation of the party’s election manifesto. He said they want a bucket of water to cost just Sh20 after the solar power installation. They currently use diesel to operate it. Chief Yaredi gave the directive after some residents complained of the high price for a bucket of water, which many of them failed to afford and turned to using unclean and unsafe water.

