Museveni; utilize internet for marketing agricultural products

Kiruhura. President Museveni has asked Ugandans to use the internet for marketing their agriculture products to the outside world.

In his speech read by the Minister of Tourism, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, at the hand over of Kiruhura Epicentre by the Hunger Project Uganda in Kitura Sub-county last Thursday, the President said Ugandans must learn how to use computers and internet if they want to create market for their agricultural outputs.

“You must learn how to use computers so that your products reach to the rest of the world,” President Museveni said.

Adding that improved market will transform the society from peasantry to modernity more so transform the country from third world to first world.

President Museveni also said the government is committed to supporting women and youth groups in the country as the best method of kicking poverty out of households since they are directly involved in agriculture.

Prof Kamuntu said famine in the country has been caused by changes in climate.

“Fundamentally ,the cause of food shortage in Uganda is because climate has changed and it is unpredictable consequently. Farmers plant expecting rain and it does not come, their crops dry up and die because of drought,” he said adding “We receive a lot of rainfall annually.