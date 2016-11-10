Museveni commends Trump’s win

Kampala. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated US president elect Donald Trump saying he looks forward to working with him like the case has been with his predecessors.

Mr Trump, a Republican was on Wednesday declared winner beating his closet Democratic Party contender Hillary Clinton.

The provocative billionaire president-elect, 70, said Clinton telephoned him to concede the race shortly after the state of Pennsylvania, which has voted Democratic in presidential races since 1992, was slotted into his win column.

In his message on twitter, President Yoweri Museveni said: “I congratulate Donald Trump upon his election as USA president. I look forward to working with him like I’ve done with his predecessors.”

Mr Trump received more congratulatory messages from world leaders.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte who has a record of insulting outgoing US president Barack Obama for criticising his dictatorial regime became the first world leader to congratulate Mr Trump and promised cooperation to enhance ties between the two countries.

East Africa’s darling, Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli became first African president to congratulate Trump.

Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi also congratulated Donald Trump, becoming first foreign leader to call the president-elect.

Outgoing US president Barack Obama too congratulated him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin who has used the U.S. election to bolster his standing at home and increase his relevance overseas, too congratulated Trump.

This was followed by Theresa May of the United Kingdom who said UK and US will remain “close partners”

In his victory speech Mr Trump said his urgent task is to rebuild US nation and renew the American dream.

“I’ve spent my entire life in business, looking at the untapped potential in projects and in people all over the world. That is now what I want to do for our country. Tremendous potential. I’ve gotten to know our country so well.

Tremendous potential. It is going to be a beautiful thing. Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer,” he said. He also pledged cooperation with other countries saying, “I want to tell the world community that while we will always put America’s interests first, we will deal fairly with everyone, with everyone.

All people and all other nations. We will seek common ground, not hostility, partnership, not conflict.