Museveni donates Sh440m

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Uganda President Yoweri Museven has donated $200,000 (Sh440 million) for the victims of last week’s earthquake in Kagera Region.

The money was received yesterday by President John Magufuli who also received a report on the earthquake from Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

A statement from State House said President Magufuli appealed for more donations because more supported was needed to address the challenges caused by the 5.7 magnitude quake.

Dr Magufuli also received a report on the donation of Sh115 million from Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta. In his report, Mr Majaliwa told President Magufuli that the tragedy killed at least 19 and injured over 300 others.

A total of 2,063 houses were damaged completely while 14,081 others were badly damaged and 9,471 needed some repair before they can be habitable again. Some 126,315 people were in urgent need of assistance.

Premier Majaliwa said that the government has taken various steps including sending food, medicine and temporary shelters to the needy.

He said the government was also coordinating contributions and donations from various places and institutions and a total of Sh3.6 billion has been raised so far.

Speaking after receiving the report, President Magufuli thanked all people and institutions which have donated for the earthquake victims.

He specifically thanked presidents Museveni, Kenyatta and Paul Kagame of Rwanda who called to extend their condolences and support to him and Tanzanians. On the other hand, he ordered state organs to closely monitor and deal with all who would want to use the disaster as a way of benefiting themselves.