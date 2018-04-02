Museveni slaps new taxes on social media platforms

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Kampala. Faced with an increasingly critical citizenry, the government has slapped new taxes on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Skype and Viber to stop what the President has called lugambo (gossip).

The President also targets commercial buildings to boost government revenue from the Ush50b the taxman collects from landlords annually.

The President criticised the ‘concealment’ of taxes in housing sector as ‘scandalous’ and asked Mr Kasaija and his team at Finance ministry to get serious.

The new tax proposals castigated by social media users, including human rights defenders and Opposition leaders as “diversionary, deceptive, injurious to individual freedoms and burdensome” have been confirmed by Mr Kasaija, the Secretary to Treasury, Mr Keith Muhakanizi, and State House officials.

The proposed tax measures that seek to help Mr Museveni’s government raise between Ush400 billion and Ush1.4 trillion from social media users annually, were ordered by the President in a March 12 letter to Finance minister Matia Kasaija.

“I am not going to propose a tax on internet use for educational, research or reference purposes these must remain free. However, olugambo on social media (opinions, prejudices, insults, friendly chats) and advertisements by Google and I do not know who else must pay tax because we need resources to cope with the consequences of their lugambo,” Mr Museveni wrote.

Plan

The President, however, did not explain how lugambo has affected resource mobilisation.

And on the issue of the so-called “over-the-top” platforms (OTTs) such as WhatsApp, Skype Viber, Twitter, etc, Mr Museveni wrote: “If we were to introduce a small fee of Uganda Shs100 per day from sim-cards that are used by these OTTs, that would generate about Shs400 billion additional revenue.”

He further explained that this estimate is on the basis of the minutes used by Ugandans over OTT and that this does not include undeclared calls and data by the telephone companies.

“These could be in the magnitude of $400m per year. This is all to do with airtime excise duty and tax on voice over OTT and phones (mobiles and fixed),” he added.

Mr Kasaija, who the President scolded for “lack of seriousness” in identifying tax sources and collecting more taxes for the country, also confirmed the disputed taxes measures.

Mr Kasaija however, explained that the directives in the President’s letter are “a Cabinet directive” and that the details will be contained in the new tax bills to Parliament.

In trying to widen the tax base in the 2018/19 budget, Mr Museveni has proposed new taxes on telephones data transmission and the housing sector which he says generates rented incomes but are not adequately taxed.

The details will be contained in the new tax bills.(NMG)